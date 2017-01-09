'Nerd' The Cat Loves Alan Crone, 6 In The Morning

A Sapulpa cat just can't get enough of everyone's favorite morning meteorologist.

Nerd is his name, and he lives in Sapulpa with his owner, Megan Stephens.

Megan says she and her boyfriend brought Nerd home about nine months ago. She says Nerd got into the habit of jumping up on the entertainment center most mornings before she gets ready for work and watches 6 In The Morning with her.

She says he loves Meteorologist Alan Crone.

On Friday, January 6, 2017, Nerd seemed to be particularly taken with Alan's forecast, possibly because he was discussing snow that day.



