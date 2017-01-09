Tulsa Police Release Video In Stolen Vehicle Case

Tulsa police gave us surveillance video of a man they call a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

The video shows a man in a Chevy pickup arrive at an apartment complex near 39th and Riverside on December 13th. The driver gets out and walks in the direction of Dodge Ram that was stolen, and a few minutes later, someone leaves in the stolen Ram truck.

Someone showed up to get the Chevy a couple of hours later. If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.