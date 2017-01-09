Tulsa Police: Suspect Hops In Detective's Unmarked Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police: Suspect Hops In Detective's Unmarked Car

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police took a suspect in custody in a possible attempted robbery. Officers responded to the QuikTrip at 51st and Harvard around 7:15 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2017.

Officers say a man hopped in the back seat of the detective's blue Ford and said, "take me somewhere." The door was unlocked, according to police.

The officer said the man refused to leave, so he called for backup.

"He told the officer to get out of the vehicle and to take him," said Sergeant C. Hardaway, Tulsa Police. "He said, 'take me, just take me with you.' And the officer felt like he was in fear, and the subject kept pounding his fists and just making like he was going to assault him.

Hardaway said they took the man to the hospital to be evaluated. They suspect he was intoxicated or on something.

News On 6
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
