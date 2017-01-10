Tulsa Police Chase Turns Up Stolen SUV Full Of Tools

Police found numerous power tools and arrested a 20-year-old woman after chasing a stolen SUV early Tuesday.

Police Sgt. David Brice says an officer tried to stop a Nissan Rogue near 19th and Birmingham just before 2:45 a.m. The chase ended at 31st and New Haven when Izabella Boling hit a curb, got out and ran off.

Sgt. Brice says Boling suffered several minor dog bites during her arrest.

He says the vehicle was stolen about a month ago at a Tulsa QuikTrip when the owner left the keys inside.

Police found power tools inside the SUV. He says they're trying to determine if the tools had been stolen as well.

Police say they returned the Rogue to its owner.

Izabella Boling was booked on complaints including, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and resisting arrest. Jail records show she has a court appearance set for January 18th.