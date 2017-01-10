Tulsa Police Chase Turns Up Stolen SUV Full Of Tools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Chase Turns Up Stolen SUV Full Of Tools

Posted: Updated:
Izabella Boling [Tulsa County jail] Izabella Boling [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police found numerous power tools and arrested a 20-year-old woman after chasing a stolen SUV early Tuesday.

Police Sgt. David Brice says an officer tried to stop a Nissan Rogue near 19th and Birmingham just before 2:45 a.m. The chase ended at 31st and New Haven when Izabella Boling hit a curb, got out and ran off.

Sgt. Brice says Boling suffered several minor dog bites during her arrest.  

He says the vehicle was stolen about a month ago at a Tulsa QuikTrip when the owner left the keys inside.

Police found power tools inside the SUV.  He says they're trying to determine if the tools had been stolen as well.

Police say they returned the Rogue to its owner.

Izabella Boling was booked on complaints including, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and resisting arrest.  Jail records show she has a court appearance set for January 18th. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.