Muskogee Woman Dies From Injuries In Mayes County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old Muskogee woman has died following a crash Monday evening south of Chouteau.

Troopers say Chelsea Napier was driving a 1994 Chevy pickup north on Highway 69, when she apparently failed to negotiate a curve near county road 430 at about 5:30 p.m.

They said the truck rolled two times, throwing Napier and a five-month old boy from the pickup.

Both Napier and the infant were taken to a Tulsa hospital. The OHP says says Napier was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. At last report, the infant's condition was stable.

The trooper's report says neither Napier or the infant were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

