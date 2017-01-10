Adacia Chambers’ Trial Set To Begin In Stillwater - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Adacia Chambers' Trial Set To Begin In Stillwater

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Accused killer Adacia Chambers is due in a Payne County courtroom Tuesday for the start of her trial.  

Chambers, is charged with killing four people and injuring 42 others after driving into a crowd at the OSU homecoming parade in October of 2015.

OSU Homecoming Tragedy

The four murder and 42 assault and battery charges each carry potential life sentences.

According to court records, jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning and could take several days. 

1/9/2017 Related Story: Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness

There has been a mention about a possible plea deal being discussed, but the Payne County district attorney has not released any details.

1/5/2017 Related Story: Possible Plea Deal In OSU Homecoming Parade Crash

