Tulsa Convenience Store Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are looking a man who robbed a Tulsa convenience store employee early Tuesday at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the MaxMart in the 2200 block of North Harvard about an armed robbery at 5:30 a.m.

Police said the employee told officers that at she went to unlock the store's front door, a man whose face was covered and armed with a handgun, came up to her and robbed her.

She says he then ran off.

The employee was not injured, according to police.