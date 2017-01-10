Broken Arrow Schools' Chief Financial Officer Resigns

News On 6 has confirmed the resignation of Broken Arrow Public Schools' Chief Financial Officer Dwayne Thompson.

The school district says Thompson submitted a letter of resignation but the board won't consider it until its next meeting on January 17th.

This comes after the surprise resignation of BA School Superintendent Dr. Jared Mendenhall in December. His resignation resulted in the hiring of Dr. Janet Dunlop as superintendent.

