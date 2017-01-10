Man Who Jumped Inside Unmarked Tulsa Police Car Identified

Police have identified the man who jumped into the backseat of a unmarked Tulsa Police car Monday evening at a convenience store.

That man is 30-year-old Anthony Haley of Tulsa.

Police said the detective was parked at the QuikTrip at 51st and Harvard and as he got ready to leave, Haley got in the backseat of the unlocked car and told the detective to drive him somewhere.

Officers said Haley appeared to be under the influence of some kind of substance.

1/9/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Suspect Hops In Detective's Unmarked Car

Anthony Haley was first taken to the hospital then booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including first-degree robbery and obstructing justice.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for January 17th.