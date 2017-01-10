Man Who Jumped Inside Unmarked Tulsa Police Car Identified - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Who Jumped Inside Unmarked Tulsa Police Car Identified

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Haley [Tulsa County jail] Anthony Haley [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have identified the man who jumped into the backseat of a unmarked Tulsa Police car Monday evening at a convenience store.

That man is 30-year-old Anthony Haley of Tulsa.

Police said the detective was parked at the QuikTrip at 51st and Harvard and as he got ready to leave, Haley got in the backseat of the unlocked car and told the detective to drive him somewhere. 

Officers said Haley appeared to be under the influence of some kind of substance.

1/9/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Suspect Hops In Detective's Unmarked Car

Anthony Haley was first taken to the hospital then booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including first-degree robbery and obstructing justice.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for January 17th.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.