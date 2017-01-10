Police: Tulsa Jogger Didn't Use Crosswalk When He Was Struck & Killed

Police say a longtime Sapulpa educator did not use a crosswalk on South Sheridan when he was struck and killed while jogging on January 3rd.

In their report, police at the time of the 5:45 a.m. incident, Michael Reid, 49, crossed in the 9500 block of South Sheridan from the Creek Turnpike trail directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and is still being sought.

Police say area businesses have provided police with surveillance video and thanks to those videos, investigators are now focusing in on several suspect vehicles.

Police are asking all drivers who were on Sheridan south of 91st Street between 5:20 am and 5:45 am on January 3rd to call Tulsa Police at 918-596-1134, so investigators can eliminate their vehicle from consideration.

Tulsa Police say over the past three years, traffic officers from the Riverside Division have investigated 12 auto-pedestrian fatalities and determined ten of these collisions were caused by improper actions on the part of the pedestrian.

Police say both pedestrians and drivers have a responsibility for roadway safety, whether you are a driver, a pedestrian or a bicyclist.

They say drivers need to pay attention, drive the speed limit and be prepared to take evasive action.

Pedestrians need to be visible, use crosswalks, wear bright clothing, not walk in traffic and not run out in front of cars.