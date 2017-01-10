State House Panel To Investigate Two Sexual Harassment Complaints

Officials with the Oklahoma House of Representatives say a panel investigating a wrongful termination claim paid to a House employee last year will look into at least two sexual harassment complaints against current legislators.

State House spokeswoman Tricia Pemberton confirmed Tuesday that formal complaints against both lawmakers had been filed with the House's human resources department.

One of the complaints was filed against Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby.

A second sexual harassment complaint was filed against Democratic lawmaker Will Fourkiller from Stilwell.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Fourkiller said, "I haven't a clue what this is about. I am at a loss. I have called and texted Speaker McCall about this but he has not responded yet. This has floored me. I wish that at the very least I had been notified before Representative Cockroft issued his statement. I am certainly willing to work with the committee, after I have been told what I'm suspected of having done."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.