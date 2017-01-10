TU Student Recognized For Efforts Assisting Student Veterans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TU Student Recognized For Efforts Assisting Student Veterans

Posted: Updated:
Kate Tillotson was named Student Veteran of the Year by a national organization Kate Tillotson was named Student Veteran of the Year by a national organization
Out of 1,300 SVA chapters across the country, Tillotson was named as a top three finalist. On Saturday night in California, she won. Out of 1,300 SVA chapters across the country, Tillotson was named as a top three finalist. On Saturday night in California, she won.
For Tillotson, a Tulsa native, attending the University of Tulsa was a childhood dream. For Tillotson, a Tulsa native, attending the University of Tulsa was a childhood dream.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A TU student has been named Student Veteran of the Year. This is the very first time a Tulsan has won the honor.

Kate Tillotson said she was surprised to find out she had even been nominated for the award, but her work for TU's Student Veteran Association did not go unnoticed.

For Tillotson, a Tulsa native, attending the University of Tulsa was a childhood dream.

"For me, it's a huge deal - growing up as a kid, driving around this campus thinking, ‘Oh I'd never be able to go there.’ Now, getting out of the military, I have these benefits and I can go to TU for free," she said.

Tillotson served in the Marine Corps for four years and was deployed in Iraq for nine months. She never imagined that the Student Veterans of America would name her the Student Veteran of the Year.

"I think we were considered the underdog,” she said. “We had a very small student veteran population on campus."

Tillotson said when she joined the service, only six percent of the Marine Corps was made up of women. Now she serves as a pioneer in Oklahoma, as the only female SVA leader in the state.

TU Provost Roger Blaise said, "I was certainly not surprised because she's really made that effort all along. She's just a wonderful contributor."

Out of 1,300 SVA chapters across the country, Tillotson was named as a top three finalist. On Saturday night in California, she won.

She said, "Our group attempts to reach out to veterans not just on our campus, but in Tulsa as a whole. So, I think it's that innovative approach is what, under my leadership, won me the award."

Now, Tillotson pushes forward, with hopes to continue expanding her chapter, helping connect veterans all across the Tulsa community.

Tillotson said SVA's gatherings aren't only open to TU students they welcome any and all student veterans in the Tulsa area to join them.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.