Broken Arrow Business Targeted In Fraudulent Checks Scheme

The Broken Arrow Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who manufactured fraudulent checks by using the banking information of a local business.

BAPD said the suspect used the banking information of AGC Manufacturing.

The checks were used to purchase approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Grove, Oklahoma, specifically bathroom fixtures, police said.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest or has any information that may help detectives identify the suspect is asked to contact the BAPD's Criminal investigations Unit, attention Det. Gayla Adcock at 918-451-8200, ext. 8805 or via email at gadcock@brokenarrowok.gov.