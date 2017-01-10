Firefighters Battle Grass Fires Across Oklahoma

The fire danger was high across Oklahoma Tuesday.

One fire popped up in a field near Haskell in Muskogee County Tuesday afternoon. Crews from five different departments worked to put it out.

Firefighters said a welding torch started a fire that burned about 50 acres south of El Reno Tuesday afternoon.

The fire destroyed dozens of wooden pallets and some hay bales.

The person who accidentally started the fire was repairing a barbed wire fence on the property.

Just west of Mannford, flames from another large grass fire surrounded a home.

Firefighters said nearly 40 mile per hour wind gusts caused two drooping power lines to touch each other, sparking the fire.

Peggy Wallace said a neighbor knocked on her door to let her and her husband know the fire was just a few feet from their home.

It took firefighters from Mannford and Silver City a couple of hours to put out the fire.

Firefighters from Texas and Kansas helped Oklahoma firefighters put out a large fire in Beaver County, out in the panhandle.

Crews said, at one point, the fire was four-miles wide. Firefighters said a utility pole fell over, causing the fire.

Finally, two counties in Oklahoma have burn bans in place.

The bans in Pittsburg and LeFlore counties are in effect until Sunday, January 15th.

Anyone burning illegally could face a $500 fine.