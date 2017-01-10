BAPD: Woman Stabs Man In Self-Defense During Domestic Disturbanc - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

BAPD: Woman Stabs Man In Self-Defense During Domestic Disturbance

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A stabbing led to the arrest of a Broken Arrow man Tuesday after police said a woman told them she stabbed her ex-boyfriend. 

Broken Arrow Police said the woman told them she stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Donald Yandell, in self-defense after he tried to attack her in the home they share in the 300 block of West Quantico Street.

When police arrived, Yandell denied the assault and also denied being stabbed, but BAPD said Yandell had been stabbed in the chest. 

Police said their child was with them at the time of the incident.

Yandell was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, then police booked him into jail on a complaint of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. 

Police said they were just at the house Monday after responding to a domestic disturbance call. BAPD said the woman and Yandell had accused each other of consuming or destroying the last of the meth in the house. 

Neither Yandell or the woman wished to prosecute at the time, but BAPD made a DHS referral due to drug activity inside the home and in the presence of their minor child.

