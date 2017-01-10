Charity Needing Donations To Keep Tulsa’s Homeless Safe As Temps - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Charity Needing Donations To Keep Tulsa's Homeless Safe As Temps Drop

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A local charity is concerned about the potential for icy weather this weekend.

More than 300 people come through the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless every day, but they are short on supplies to keep people warm.

The Day Center is open 24/7 and provides everything from medical and healthcare services to housing specialists. But this year donations are low, and that has shelter employees concerned they won't have enough to provide for every person who might need their help.

Executive Director Sandra Lewis said the services are crucial to keep the homeless safe when temperatures drop.

"We do not want people languishing in shelter. We want to do everything we can to help them get on out of here, but we want them to do it the right way," she said.

Lewis said the shelter needs blankets and towels specifically, but they are also short on boxes of cereal, coats, hats and gloves.

If you’d like to help, you can make donations or volunteer at the Day Center building at 415 West Archer Street.

