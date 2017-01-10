Tulsa Woman Says Purse Was Stolen From Car In Seconds

Surveillance video shows a gray Honda CRV that is believed to be the suspect’s car.

A Tulsa woman says it took 15 seconds for someone to steal her purse out of her car Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows a gray Honda CRV that is believed to be the suspect’s car.

The victim said she pulled up to a house near 31st and Lewis to pick up some packages and was only away from the car for a few seconds when someone grabbed her purse containing cash, credit cards, checks from the family business and much more.

If you know who drives the car, contact police.