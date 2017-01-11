Tulsa Apartment Damaged By Fire

Firefighters say no one was injured when an east Tulsa apartment caught fire early Wednesday.

Just after 5:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the Wood Creek Apartments in the 11100 block of East Brady Street, near Garnett.

The fire department says it was able to contain the fire to the upstairs apartment. They said the apartment's residents were able to get out safely.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.