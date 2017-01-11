Man Armed With Knife Robs Tulsa Convenience Store

Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Tulsa convenience store early Wednesday.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers were called about a robbery at the QuikTrip in the 3000 block of East 11th Street near the University of Tulsa campus.

Police Captain Malcolm Williams says one of the two men walked up to the counter and tried to take money from the cash register. He says the suspect pulled a out a knife when he was confronted by a store employee.

Captain Williams says the other man waited outside as a lookout.

After getting money from the clerk, police said both men ran away.

Police used their helicopter and a K-9 officer to search for the pair, but did not find them. They said the store employee was not injured.