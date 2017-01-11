Teen Jailed In Attempted Tulsa Robbery, Carjacking - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Teen Jailed In Attempted Tulsa Robbery, Carjacking

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say a one-person crime spree lands a teenager behind bars Tuesday evening.

Officers say it all started when the teen attempted to rob a victim with a pellet rifle in the 4800 block of South Darlington just after 7:15 p.m.

The victim was able to take away the gun and lock himself inside his apartment to call for help, according to authorities.  

A short time later, police say the teen stole a Dodge Durango when he found a man and woman arguing outside the vehicle in the 4700 block of South Braden.  

Officers said the woman attempted to stop the teen by running in front of the SUV. Police say he struck her, knocking her about 28 feet.  

Police spotted the SUV heading east on 51st Street going about 100 mph and gave chase.  That chase turned south on Highway 169 and onto the Creek Turnpike where they said the teen crashed two times before Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were able to take him into custody.

 No one word from police on how seriously the woman was injured.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.