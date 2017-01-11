Teen Jailed In Attempted Tulsa Robbery, Carjacking

Tulsa Police say a one-person crime spree lands a teenager behind bars Tuesday evening.

Officers say it all started when the teen attempted to rob a victim with a pellet rifle in the 4800 block of South Darlington just after 7:15 p.m.

The victim was able to take away the gun and lock himself inside his apartment to call for help, according to authorities.

A short time later, police say the teen stole a Dodge Durango when he found a man and woman arguing outside the vehicle in the 4700 block of South Braden.

Officers said the woman attempted to stop the teen by running in front of the SUV. Police say he struck her, knocking her about 28 feet.

Police spotted the SUV heading east on 51st Street going about 100 mph and gave chase. That chase turned south on Highway 169 and onto the Creek Turnpike where they said the teen crashed two times before Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were able to take him into custody.

No one word from police on how seriously the woman was injured.