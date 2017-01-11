One Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Inola

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated an injury wreck on U.S. Highway 412 in Rogers County. Troopers say the three-vehicle wreck was in the eastbound lanes of the highway about two miles west of Inola.

Debris was scattered across the highway.

Authorities at the scene told News On 6 a pickup pulled onto Highway 412 and failed to yield to traffic. The driver of a Honda hit the pickup, and both vehicles were pulled over to the side of the road when another pickup hit the Honda from behind.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to OHP.

Both eastbound lanes were closed around 7:20 a.m. and reopened around 8:25 a.m.