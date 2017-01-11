Former KOTV Anchor Bill Hyden Dies At 93

Hyden, Bob Losure and Clayton Vaughn tour the new News On 6 studio.

Former KOTV anchor Bill Hyden passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the age of 93. Hyden hosted a morning talk show called "Sun Up" and anchored the late news in the 1960s.

During World War II, he served in Europe as a C-47 pilot with the 62nd Air Force Squadron. Born in Mill Creek, Oklahoma, Hyden graduated from Berryhill High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Tulsa.

He is survived by a sister, brother, five children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bill Hyden's radio career spanned decades, and he was named Broken Arrow Citizen of the Year in 1974.

We welcomed him back to tour our new studio along with former anchors Clayton Vaughn and Bob Losure.