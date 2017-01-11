NE Oklahoma Added To Winter Storm Watch - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NE Oklahoma Added To Winter Storm Watch

Map showing the Winter Storm Watch. Map showing the Winter Storm Watch.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several northeastern Oklahoma Counties. The watch will be in effect from late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

Counties included in the watch are Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers and Creek. A strong cold front is expected late Thursday night with the possibility of freezing rain.

The Tulsa metro will be right on the edge of rain and freezing rain. We are expecting the metro to experience at least some periods of freezing rain during the morning hours of Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Norman issued a Winter Weather Watch for central and western Oklahoma from Friday morning until Saturday night.

Freezing rain will develop across Oklahoma mainly north of I-44 starting Friday morning and will continue during the day on Friday. Ice will start to accumulate by Friday afternoon for counties along and west of I-35. Pawnee, Osage & Washington counties could start to see ice accumulate by Friday afternoon as well. 

Roads in those areas are expected to become slick. With ice accumulation and winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour, we could see power outages become a problem. Make sure you're prepared in case you do lose power. 

Locations across southeastern Oklahoma will mainly see a cold rain all weekend long with the heaviest rain coming in Sunday night and early Monday morning. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
