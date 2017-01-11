Electric Cooperative Braces For Possible Ice, Outages

Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Manager of Operations Tim Mixson (right) and Warehouse Coordinator Clay Garland assess the utility’s material supply in advance of this week’s potential for severe weather. Courtesy photo

Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Manager of Operations Tim Mixson (right) and Warehouse Coordinator Clay Garland assess the utility’s material supply in advance of this week’s potential for severe weather. Courtesy photo

Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative is preparing for potential power outages later this week as winter weather approaches. NOEC serves more than 38,000 meters in Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa and Rogers counties, according to its website.

The electric cooperative is urging its members to, "prepare for the worst in anticipation of approaching winter weather."

As with any winter weather event, the potential for power outages exists, NOEC stated.

The company said service crews have been mobilized to begin the outage restoration process immediately, and it has a disaster recovery plan in place to assess damages to the backbone of the system, transmission lines and structures, substations and primary feeder lines.

NOEC said repairs to single-phase lines and individual services will follow.

“We want our members to prepare for interruptions of their electric service,” said cooperative General Manager Anthony Due. “Without an alternative power supply, remaining in the home during sub-freezing temperatures can be dangerous. We want to stress the importance of having somewhere safe and warm to stay in case power is lost.”

Cooperative officials caution those with portable generators about safe use and said people should ensure generators are used outside of the home where carbon monoxide fumes can be safely vented.

Downed power lines should also be avoided and reported, and all downed lines should be treated as energized, NOEC said.

Cooperative members can call 1-800-256-6405 to report an outage or downed power lines. Should outages occur, service restoration progress can be tracked online at www.neelectric.com or at www.facebook.com/neokrec.