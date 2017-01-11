Emergency Repairs To Close Northbound Lanes Of Muskogee Turnpike

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it will close two northbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike at the Creek Turnpike interchange late Wednesday for emergency repairs.

The OTA says the repairs are to a shoulder next to those lanes. The closure will be from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The agency says the shoulder is failing and it has to be replaced ahead of possible winter weather this weekend.

The OTA says during the closure, northbound drivers on the Muskogee Turnpike will exit onto the Creek Turnpike and head south to the Highway 51 exit. From there, drivers can take Highway 51 west into Broken Arrow and Tulsa.