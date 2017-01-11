Emergency Repairs To Close Northbound Lanes Of Muskogee Turnpike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Emergency Repairs To Close Northbound Lanes Of Muskogee Turnpike

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority map. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority map.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it will close two northbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike at the Creek Turnpike interchange late Wednesday for emergency repairs.

The OTA says the repairs are to a shoulder next to those lanes.  The closure will be from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The agency says the shoulder is failing and it has to be replaced ahead of possible winter weather this weekend.      

The OTA says during the closure, northbound drivers on the Muskogee Turnpike will exit onto the Creek Turnpike and head south to the Highway 51 exit. From there, drivers can take Highway 51 west into Broken Arrow and Tulsa.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.