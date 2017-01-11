Glenpool, Bixby Firefighters Battle Grass Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Glenpool firefighters and other nearby departments are responding to a grass fire near 211th and Yale. Other departments include Bixby and Liberty Mounds.

Viewer Tony Moody sent News On 6 video of the fire Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma Forestry Services said conditions exist for expanding wildfire danger across much of northern and western Oklahoma:

Warm temperatures, southerly winds this afternoon sustained at 20-25 mph and potential for gusts around 35 mph will result in the potential for problematic rates of fire spread as relative humidity values this afternoon of 26-35% dry fine fuels. Extreme rates of fire spread in excess of 350 ft./min. in grass fuels, and rapid rates of fire spread of 35-55 ft./min in timber fuels should be expected. Winds are expected to wane along with sunset along with good moisture recovery.

