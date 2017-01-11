Bridenstine In Talks With Trump Transition Team - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bridenstine In Talks With Trump Transition Team

Representative Jim Bridenstine met with the Transition Team at Trump Tower in early December, a representative from Bridenstine's office confirmed to News On 6.

He also met and with vice president-elect Mike Pence in Washington around the same time.

His office sent us a statement about Bridenstine's meeting:

"They discussed space and national defense issues. There have been numerous reports in the news and industry blogs that the Congressman is being considered as a possible candidate for two positions, NASA Administrator or Secretary of the Air Force."

