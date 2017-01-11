Oklahoma Gets $2 Million Grant For Career-Focused Education - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Gets $2 Million Grant For Career-Focused Education

By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma is one of 10 states chosen to receive funding aimed at improving career-focused education for students. Gov. Mary Fallin announced Wednesday that the state will receive $2 million over three years for its Oklahoma Works Initiative. 

The grant money comes from JP Morgan Chase & Co. and the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Fallin says the money will help improve access to education and training for "high-skill, well-paying careers." Other states receiving funding are: Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

