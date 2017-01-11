Pawhuska Church Offering Coats To Those In Need

A Pawhuska church is stepping up to bring some warmth ahead of some frigid temperatures coming our way.

The Osage Indian Baptist church has a room full of coats for people in need.

The church said everyone is welcome to stop by Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to grab a coat.

They said they've got everything from car seat covers to coats in all sizes.

The church is located at 1389 East 21st Street in Pawhuska.