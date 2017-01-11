Witness Testifies In Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

Prosecutors say Wesson was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with Hopkins' baby when she was killed.

Kenneth Hopkins is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Marshay Wesson.

The first witness in a double murder trial took the stand Wednesday.

Wednesday, a close friend of Wesson said Wesson spent the evening before her murder getting a nursery ready for her new baby.

The victim's cousin testified Hopkins wanted Wesson to terminate the pregnancy because he already had three children - a 1-year-old with Wesson and two others with another woman.

The cousin said Wesson decided to have the baby because the 19-year-old didn't have the money to pay for an abortion.

Prosecutors believe Hopkins killed Wesson because he didn't want to support another child, but the defense said Hopkins didn't kill anyone.

They said the murder weapon was found in another man's car - a cousin to the mother of Hopkins' other two children – and the defense claimed that’s who killed Wesson.

The trial will pick back up Thursday.