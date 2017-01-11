Police Identify Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Tulsa Street - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a 67-year-old Tulsa woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup Wednesday night.

She is identified as Lavonne Pack.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Sheridan shortly after 6 p.m. 

Police say according to witnesses, Park had begun to cross Sheridan when she was struck by a southbound Nissan pickup.  

Officers said Pack was wearing dark colored clothing, which made it difficult to see her crossing in the middle of the block.

Lavonne Pack was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said an initial investigation determined the truck's driver, 56-year-old Debra Woodard of Broken Arrow, is not expected to face any charges.

