Guitar Legend, Owasso Native Tommy Allsup Passes Away

A Rock and Roll pioneer and Owasso native died Wednesday.

Tommy Allsup was on tour with Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper when their plane crashed, killing all on board in 1959.

Allsup wasn't on the plane because he lost a coin toss.

At 85, Allsup was still touring and had concerts set for next month.

Allsup was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2005.