New Businesses Changing Face Of Brookside - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Businesses Changing Face Of Brookside

Posted: Updated:
The face of Brookside is changing as several businesses have closed their doors while others are opening. The face of Brookside is changing as several businesses have closed their doors while others are opening.
It's the day the owners of Revved Fitness have been waiting for - Kevin and Emily Wilson are officially opening their doors at their new Brookside location. It's the day the owners of Revved Fitness have been waiting for - Kevin and Emily Wilson are officially opening their doors at their new Brookside location.
Pat Kroblin with the Brookside Business Association said, “One of the best things about Brookside is that it kind of reinvents itself every couple years or decades." Pat Kroblin with the Brookside Business Association said, “One of the best things about Brookside is that it kind of reinvents itself every couple years or decades."
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The face of Brookside is changing as several businesses have closed their doors while others are opening.

It's the day the owners of Revved fitness have been waiting for - Kevin and Emily Wilson are officially opening their doors at their new Brookside location, taking over the old Arvest Bank building.

"We wanted to be on Brookside. We love the Brookside area, and so this was a natural progression when this space was available for us to move into," Kevin Wilson said.

Revved Fitness is just one of many new businesses opening in the stretch of Peoria known for its restaurants and shopping.

Pat Kroblin with the Brookside Business Association said, “One of the best things about Brookside is that it kind of reinvents itself every couple years or decades."

And the area seems to be doing that now.

Retailer Ascent recently moved into Center 1, along with a new juice bar. Retailer On A Whim recently downsized into a smaller storefront next door.

Bricktown Brewery now holds the spot where Leon's once stood - and even more is happening down the street. Two new businesses have moved into the vacant store fronts next to Trader Joe's, another recent addition to the Brookside landscape.

But it's not all good news; some businesses, like Sonoma Wine Bar and Hop Bunz, have closed.

Kroblin said it's sad to see businesses go but it's not always for the same reasons.

"If you say, ‘Why did you leave Brookside?’ That could be everything from somebody's retiring to differences in the family, they've sold the business, to if it's a chain - it's not that they're not doing well on Brookside, but they might not have been making the chain number that are required," she said.

Meanwhile, the momentum is just getting started at Revved.

"Brookside has always been more progressive of an area. The direction’s great right now and we're very excited to be a part of this community," Wilson said.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

  • Layoffs At ConocoPhillips In Bartlesville

    Layoffs At ConocoPhillips In Bartlesville

    ConocoPhillips is apparently poised for some layoffs at its offices in Bartlesville.  No numbers are being discussed officially, but a company spokesman based in Bartlesville says some jobs are being impacted by an asset sale which was announced earlier this year. 

    More >>

    ConocoPhillips is apparently poised for some layoffs at its offices in Bartlesville.  No numbers are being discussed officially, but a company spokesman based in Bartlesville says some jobs are being impacted by an asset sale which was announced earlier this year. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.