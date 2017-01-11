No. 22 Sooners Drop Iowa State, 67-57 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No. 22 Sooners Drop Iowa State, 67-57

By: Associated Press

Vionise Pierre-Louis had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 22 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 67-56 on Wednesday night.

Gabbi Ortiz and Gioya Carter added 11 points apiece and Maddie Manning had 10 for the Sooners (13-4, 4-1 Big 12).

Iowa State pulled within 57-55 on a jumper by Seanna Johnson with 4:49 to play but from there the Cyclones missed their last four shots and had four turnovers. The Sooners didn't run away and two free throws by Johnson with 2:55 left cut the deficit to 61-57. Manning had a quick layup and Pierre-Louis made two free throws with 2:02 to play but the only other points were two Manning free throws at 58 seconds.

Bridget Carleton had 15 points and Johnson 14 for the Cyclones (10-6, 1-4) and Meredith Burkhall had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her third career double-double.

For the first time this season, 6-foot-9 freshman Nancy Mulkey failed to block a shot after swatting 38 in the first 16 games with back-to-back games of seven and six to open conference play.

