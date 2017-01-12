Tulsa's Etou With Career-Best Double-Double, Beats Memphis - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's Etou With Career-Best Double-Double, Beats Memphis

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Junior Etou had career-highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Tulsa closed on a 16-5 run to beat Memphis 81-71 on Wednesday night.

Memphis had its last lead, 66-65, with 4:40 to play before Etou's layup sparked the Golden Hurricane's final run. Etou scored five points, Jaleel Wheeler added four points, and TK Edogi made a dunk during the stretch.

Sterling Taplin added 17 points and six assists for Tulsa (8-7, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which outrebounded Memphis 41-29.

Dedric Lawson scored 26 points and made four 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (12-5, 2-2), who had its three-game win streak snapped. Jeremiah Martin added 20 for Memphis, which made just 13 of 23 free throws.

Tulsa had a 10-point lead with 16:41 remaining. The Tigers had a 16-5 spurt to take its first lead of the second half, 55-54, with 10:28 left. The game stayed within three until Tulsa's final push.

