News: Crime

Body Found Shot, Burned Near Fort Gibson Lake

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Thursday afternoon after deputies found a body on fire near Fort Gibson lake late Wednesday. 

The sheriff's office says deputies got a 911 call just before 10 p.m. about shots fired in the Jackson Bay area of the lake. Jackson Bay is located southeast of Wagoner.

When they arrived, they discovered the body in the very secluded area.

Deputies don't know if the homicide victim is a man or a woman. They initially said the cause of death appeared to be a gunshot  They later said they have not been able to confirm what caused the trauma.

The witness who found the body heard the gunshots and went to explore.

The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

