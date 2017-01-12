DUI, Chase Suspect Admits He Was Drunk, Tulsa Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

DUI, Chase Suspect Admits He Was Drunk, Tulsa Police Say

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Tulsa man they say admitted he was really intoxicated after leading officers on a short pursuit late Wednesday.

An officer said he spotted Anthony Tramble, 49, speeding south in the 3100 block of South Memorial Drive just after 11 p.m. and tried to stop him. 

Police said Tramble led them on a chase from Memorial Drive onto Interstate 44 and then onto the Broken Arrow Expressway. 

They said a breath test indicated he had a blood alcohol level of .30. When an officer asked him if he would take a sobriety test, the officer said he replied, "Ain't no need for a test, I'm f----- up."

Police booked Tramble into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including DUI, speeding, driving under suspension and eluding.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for January 19th.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Anthony Tramble had been released from prison in October 2016 after serving time for a DUI conviction out of Tulsa County.

