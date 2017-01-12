Second Flu Death Reported In Tulsa County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Second Flu Death Reported In Tulsa County

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A second Tulsa County resident has died as a result of complications due to the flu according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.  

This brings the number of flu-related deaths to five statewide, compared to three, a week ago.  The other new death occurred in Logan County.

The OSDH says four of those deaths were persons age 65 or older.  The other death was a juvenile in Rogers County earlier this month.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 54.  As of January 10th, the department says 231 people have spent time in the hospital since the flu season began in October 2016.

The OSDH says 38 out of the state's 77 counties have reported influenza hospitalizations since October.

Tulsa County continues to report the most flu hospitalizations in the state, with 55, followed 36 in Oklahoma County.  

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October:

  • Adair 4
  • Blaine 1
  • Canadian 3
  • Carter  2
  • Cherokee 1
  • Cleveland  15
  • Comanche 2
  • Creek  11
  • Custer 4
  • Garfield 10
  • Garvin 1
  • Harper 1
  • Hughes  1
  • Johnston 1
  • Kay 6
  • Kingfisher 3
  • Lincoln 4
  • Logan  11
  • Major 1
  • Mayes 7
  • McClain 5
  • McCurtain 1
  • Muskogee  3
  • Noble 2
  • Oklahoma  36
  • Okmulgee 5
  • Pawnee 2
  • Payne 5
  • Pontotoc 2
  • Pottawatomie  4
  • Rogers 9
  • Seminole  1
  • Sequoyah 1
  • Stephens  1
  • Tulsa  55
  • Wagoner 5 
  • Washington 3 
  • Washita 1 
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

