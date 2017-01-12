Owasso Chiropractor And Wife Free Buck Stuck On Fence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Owasso Chiropractor And Wife Free Buck Stuck On Fence

Posted: Updated:
Lenny the buck after he was freed from the fence. Lenny the buck after he was freed from the fence.
A buck was trapped in this fence after getting hung up. A buck was trapped in this fence after getting hung up.
A game warden helped the Kirks of Owasso with advice to free the deer. A game warden helped the Kirks of Owasso with advice to free the deer.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A young buck is running free again after getting some getting some help from an Owasso chiropractor and his wife. This deer got hung up on a fence while trying to jump into a neighborhood east of Owasso. 

Holly Kirk spotted the buck Wednesday morning and called Game Warden Brandon Fulton to ask what she could do to get the deer down. With coaching from Fulton, Holly and her husband, Dr. Daren Kirk - with Kirk Chiropractic and Wellness Center - draped a blanket over the buck's head and put a table under his backside. 

That helped take some of the weight and pressure off the deer's skin where he was hung. 

Holly says she held the buck's head, while Dr. Kirk used a walking stick to adjust the deer and free him. Once they got him off the fence, Holly says the buck laid on the table for about five minutes before getting up, running off and successfully jumping another fence. She says he seemed just fine when he took off.  Holly also says deer was calm the entire time, almost as if he knew they were there to help. 

Holly's seen the buck many times in her backyard and even has a name for him, Lenny. She joked Lenny may soon be a regular at her husband's office because after hanging on the fence for an hour or so, he's might need some adjustment.

Holly says there is an opening cut out of the fence for deer to go under. This is the second deer to get stuck like this, so she's going to see if there's anything that can be done to make it easier for the deer coming in and out of her neighborhood.  

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.