Tulsans Protest Possible Repeal Of Obamacare

The first step towards repealing Obamacare is underway. Early Thursday morning, senate members approved a budget resolution that will make it easier to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Law.

Around 20 Tulsans met at Senator James Lankford's Tulsa Office to peacefully protest.

They say they want to know what the senator plans to do with Tulsans covered by Obamacare if the healthcare law is overturned.

Senator Lankford issued a statement saying that the AHA is too expensive for taxpayers. He promises to build a quote "better model that provides a smooth transition in between plans."