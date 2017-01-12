Osage County Crews Preparing For Different Types Of Bad Weather - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Osage County Crews Preparing For Different Types Of Bad Weather

Posted: Updated:
City, County and State road crews are all getting ready for the winter storm moving in. City, County and State road crews are all getting ready for the winter storm moving in.
Teel said if freezing rain starts the sand trucks will head out, but if it turns out to just be rain the county is ready for that, too. Teel said if freezing rain starts the sand trucks will head out, but if it turns out to just be rain the county is ready for that, too.
Tom Teel, Osage County road supervisor, said, “We're just preparing, and we're gonna do the best we can with what we have.” Tom Teel, Osage County road supervisor, said, “We're just preparing, and we're gonna do the best we can with what we have.”
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

City, County and State road crews are all getting ready for the winter storm moving in.

The emergency management director in Osage County is preparing for three different kinds of bad weather.

Right now there's a high fire danger in Osage County, so emergency crews are on standby. On top of that, the area could get ice or flooding - so the sand is ready and crews are pulling out the high water signs.

It's really not calm before the storm as road crews in Osage County are very busy; they're tightening tire chains and loading trucks with sand.

Tom Teel, Osage County road supervisor, said, “We're just preparing, and we're gonna do the best we can with what we have.”

Teel’s team covers the Skiatook area. In 30 years dealing with bad weather in Osage County, he said the 2007 ice storm was the worst he's ever seen.

“I'm sure hoping it's just rain,” he said. “We would rather deal with rain than ice, for sure.”

Teel said if freezing rain starts the sand trucks will head out, but if it turns out to just be rain the county is ready for that, too.

“If we get a bunch of rain we'll have to be out putting out high water signs and fixing wash outs in the roads and such,” he said.

Osage County is the largest county in the state, so there's a lot of territory to cover.

Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said they are 2,650 square miles and have six county shops. He said he's hoping folks will help emergency responders, and themselves, by simply staying off the roads.

“Wish they'd stay home all weekend this weekend,” he said.

Emergency crews say people staying off the roads will make everything easier.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.