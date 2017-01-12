Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs Help, Not Jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs Help, Not Jail

Posted: Updated:
A lot of people would look at Anthony Tramble's record and wonder why he's not in prison. A lot of people would look at Anthony Tramble's record and wonder why he's not in prison.
All that brings us to 2017, and Tramble saying he's an alcoholic. All that brings us to 2017, and Tramble saying he's an alcoholic.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrested a man for his third DUI, driving at more than three times the legal limit.

A lot of people would look at Anthony Tramble's record and wonder why he's not in prison. D-O-C has more than half-dozen mug shots of him and he just got out in October, but, he said he doesn't need more prison time, he needs help.

"I remember don't remember much of yesterday at all," Tramble said.

He said he remembers starting to drink at 2:00 in the afternoon, but not driving, running from police or holding his nearly empty brandy bottle out the window to the officer.

1/12/2017 Related Story: DUI, Chase Suspect Admits He Was Drunk, Tulsa Police Say

Tramble said, "I need to deal with that, my drinking, cause it's bad. It's bad."

He got a DUI in July of 2007 after running from police and ramming his car into an officer's car. He got a four-year suspended sentence.

In 2008, Tramble slammed into another officer's car before crashing into a barrier that kept him from going over a cliff. He was convicted of eluding and sentenced to six years.

In 2011, he got three years for stealing, and in 2012 he got two years for kidnapping and assaulting an officer, but said Tramble said that was a case of mistaken identity.

In 2014, he got another DUI conviction and four years in prison. Tramble served half that sentence.

All that brings us to 2017, and Tramble saying he's an alcoholic.

"You make mistakes in your life, make a couple, pay the price, and sometimes you need some help,” he said. “Be nice to get some help sometimes. Instead of just throwing a person away, help somebody."

He's not even been in jail 24 hours so he doesn't have a lawyer yet, but once he gets one, the case will move forward.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.