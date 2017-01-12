Tulsa Health Department Needs Your Feedback

The Tulsa County Health Department is asking people who live, work, play or worship in Tulsa County to complete a short survey.

The Health Department said it wants to know what you care about most when it comes to community health issues, everything from obesity to drug abuse.

The agency said it will use the feedback in its plan to make Tulsa County the healthiest county in Oklahoma.

It only takes about 30 seconds to answer the questions. The survey is in both English and Spanish. You can find it here.