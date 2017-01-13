Cooking Fire Damages Tulsa Apartment - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cooking Fire Damages Tulsa Apartment

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say it was a cooking fire that damaged a Tulsa apartment late Thursday.

Tulsa Fire Captain Bob Peters says a police officer investigating a report of an armed robbery nearby spotted the fire in the complex near 21st and Garnett shortly before 11 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the first-floor apartment.

Captain Peters says they were able to contain the fire to just the one apartment, but the apartments on either side did suffer some smoke damage.

Captain Peters says no one was injured.

