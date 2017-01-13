Tulsa Reports Only Wet Roads Across The City - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Reports Only Wet Roads Across The City

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa is currently treating bridges around the city.  

Road surfaces across the city are maintaining temperatures above freezing, says Michelle Brooks with the City of Tulsa. 

EMSA says it has responded to three weather-related crashes so far Friday morning, and all three happened between 4:45 – 5:20 a.m.

Two were located on highway on ramps. Both of those were single-vehicle accidents. These incidents did not result in any patient transports.

EMSA says it is also urging the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. 

