Owasso Student Injured After Slipping On Ice Trying To Catch Sch - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Owasso Student Injured After Slipping On Ice Trying To Catch School Bus

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

An Owasso High School student was taken to the hospital after he slipped on ice while running alongside a school bus to try to get it to stop, Owasso school officials said. 

The student had missed the bus and was running alongside it, hitting the side of the bus to try to get the driver's attention when he slipped and fell near Highway 20 and 191st East Ave., the Owasso Public Schools Transportation Coordinator said. 

The bus driver stopped and thought he'd ran the student over but officials confirm the student was not hit by the bus. 

The student was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.