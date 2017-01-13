Owasso Student Injured After Slipping On Ice Trying To Catch School Bus

An Owasso High School student was taken to the hospital after he slipped on ice while running alongside a school bus to try to get it to stop, Owasso school officials said.

The student had missed the bus and was running alongside it, hitting the side of the bus to try to get the driver's attention when he slipped and fell near Highway 20 and 191st East Ave., the Owasso Public Schools Transportation Coordinator said.

The bus driver stopped and thought he'd ran the student over but officials confirm the student was not hit by the bus.

The student was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.