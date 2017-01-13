Tulsa International Airport De-Icing Planes Due To Freezing Temps, Rain

Planes departing Tulsa International Airport Friday morning are being de-iced after they push back from their gate.

Airport officials say it is standard practice when it is raining and the temperature is 32-degree or below.

TIA is also showing one cancellation due to weather in St. Louis and not Tulsa. The airport says a Southwest flight from St. Louis to Tulsa scheduled to arrive at 11:15 a.m. has been canceled.

Tulsa International Airport advises passengers heading to the airport, to check with their airline before leaving home.