Threat Of More Ice North Of Tulsa As Freezing Rain Continues

Chances for rain and along with freezing rain will continue for northeastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon and evening, but areas along and north of Interstate-44 will only see freezing rain.

With that additional rain, expect higher ice accumulations north of Tulsa which will lead to slick roads, broken tree limbs and power outages.

A freezing rain advisory is in place starting at 6 p.m. Friday for Tulsa County. But several counties along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line can expect to remain under an Ice Storm Warning.

Saturday, temperatures in the morning will be around freezing in Tulsa and in the 20's north of Tulsa with more rain expected.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm south of Tulsa during the day. Tulsa should get above freezing by late morning, but Osage, Washington and Nowata counties could stay below freezing for most of the day.

In southeast Oklahoma, scattered showers will continue.

Then on Sunday, we should start to dry out, but there is still a threat for some showers. Come Sunday night into Monday morning, we should again see heavy rain along with some strong to possibly severe storms.