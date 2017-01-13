Threat Of More Ice North Of Tulsa As Freezing Rain Continues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Threat Of More Ice North Of Tulsa As Freezing Rain Continues

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Chances for rain and along with freezing rain will continue for northeastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon and evening, but areas along and north of Interstate-44 will only see freezing rain. 

With that additional rain, expect higher ice accumulations north of Tulsa which will lead to slick roads, broken tree limbs and power outages. 

WARN Interactive Radar

A freezing rain advisory is in place starting at 6 p.m. Friday for Tulsa County. But several counties along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line can expect to remain under an Ice Storm Warning.  

Weather Alerts

Saturday, temperatures in the morning will be around freezing in Tulsa and in the 20's north of Tulsa with more rain expected.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm south of Tulsa during the day. Tulsa should get above freezing by late morning, but Osage, Washington and Nowata counties could stay below freezing for most of the day.

In southeast Oklahoma, scattered showers will continue.  

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Then on Sunday, we should start to dry out, but there is still a threat for some showers.  Come Sunday night into Monday morning, we should again see heavy rain along with some strong to possibly severe storms. 

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Heat Wave Continues To Build Across Oklahoma

    Heat Wave Continues To Build Across Oklahoma

    The mid-level ridge of high pressure is building and growing across eastern Oklahoma today.   This means hot and humid weather will remain with highs in the mid to upper 90s across eastern Oklahoma along with THI values nearing 100 to 105. 

    More >>

    The mid-level ridge of high pressure is building and growing across eastern Oklahoma today.   This means hot and humid weather will remain with highs in the mid to upper 90s across eastern Oklahoma along with THI values nearing 100 to 105. 

    More >>

  • Dog Days Of Summer This Week Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Dog Days Of Summer This Week Across Eastern Oklahoma

    The mid-level ridge of high pressure is going to be the dominate weather feature of interest for the next week and possibly the following before some minor changes may occur.   Welcome to the Dog Days of Summer.  

    More >>

    The mid-level ridge of high pressure is going to be the dominate weather feature of interest for the next week and possibly the following before some minor changes may occur.   Welcome to the Dog Days of Summer.  

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.