Tulsa Police Seek Men Who Robbed QuikTrip With A Knife

Tulsa Police need help identifying these suspects they said robbed a QuikTrip on Wednesday.

The Tulsa Police Department released photos of two men they said robbed a QuikTrip store Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.

Police said one of the men was carrying a knife when they robbed the store at 3008 E. 11th Street.

The suspect who had the knife is described as being between the ages of 20-25 years old, 5'8 to 5'10 tall and 145-160 pounds, police said. He had scruffy facial hair and was wearing a dark green zip-up hoodie.

The second suspect came to the store with the first suspect and he's described as 5'10 to 6'0 tall, 160-175 pounds with dreads and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD by calling 918-596-COPS.