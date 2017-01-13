Trash Truck Crashes On Tulsa Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trash Truck Crashes On Tulsa Highway

Photo of the crashed truck.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating a wreck involving a trash truck Friday afternoon.

Police said the truck was southbound on Highway 75 when the truck hit the guard rail near 41st Street South.

Officers think the driver might have had a medical problem that incapacitated him. EMSA took the driver to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt.

Police shut down the southbound lanes so they could investigate what happened and get the truck removed.

